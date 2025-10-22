New Delhi, October 22: OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Atlas, a new AI-powered web browser to enhance online browsing with intelligent features. The browser includes memories, allowing ChatGPT to remember context from websites you visit and recall it when needed. ChatGPT Atlas is now available on macOS and users might be curious about its availability on Android, Windows, and iOS platforms.

ChatGPT Atlas offers a range of features to enhance the browsing experience. Users can set their browsing preferences. It allows searching for text, images, videos, and more. To explore specific types of results beyond the chat, users can navigate through tabs for search links, images, videos, and news articles wherever available. ChatGPT Atlas Launched: OpenAI Unveils AI-Powered Browser on macOS to Challenge Google Chrome.

ChatGPT Atlas Browser Features

ChatGPT Atlas comes with privacy-focused features that put users in control of their browsing experience. Browser memories are private to your ChatGPT account, allowing users to manage what the AI can see and remember as you navigate the web. Users can clear specific pages, delete their entire browsing history, or use an incognito mode to temporarily log out of ChatGPT. All memories can be viewed in settings, archived when no longer relevant, or fully erased.

OpenAI said, “Even when browser memories are on, you can decide which sites ChatGPT can or can’t see using the toggle in the address bar. When visibility is off, ChatGPT can’t view the page content, and no memories are created from it.” By default, ChatGPT Atlas does not use your browsing activity to train AI models.

Users can opt in through the "include web browsing" setting in data controls, though pages that block GPTBot will remain excluded. If chat training is enabled in your ChatGPT account, it will automatically apply to Atlas as well. Users can also use the ChatGPT sidebar in any window to summarise content, compare products, or analyse data from the website they are currently viewing.

Is ChatGPT Atlas Browser Available on Android, iOS and Windows?

The ChatGPT Atlas browser is launching worldwide on macOS for Free, Plus, Pro, and Go users. It is also available in beta for Business accounts and, if enabled by plan administrators, for Enterprise and Edu users. In a blog post, Sam Altman-run OpenAI said the support for ChatGPT Atlas browser on iOS, Android, and Windows will be available soon. X Chat Privacy Features Coming: Elon Musk Promotes X Chat Amid AWS Outage, Highlights It Will Never Have ‘Hooks for Advertising’ Like WhatsApp.

How To Download OpenAI Atlas Browser on Mac

To install ChatGPT Atlas on a Mac, start by opening any web browser and visiting chatgpt.com/atlas. Download the installer file provided for macOS, which comes in .dmg format. Once the download is complete, open the file and drag the Atlas app into the Applications folder. After moving it, launch Atlas from the Applications folder and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup process.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OpenAI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2025 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).