Amazon Prime India will increase its subscription price by up to 50 percent very soon. As such, Amazon's Prime annual subscription, which provides a wide range of services like Amazon Music, Prime Reading, early delivery & access to online sales, Prime Gaming will be made available at Rs 1,499, from Rs 999. The quarterly plan will be revised to Rs 459 from Rs 329, whereas the monthly plan will soon cost Rs 179. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Up to 40% Off on iPhone 11, OnePlus 9R, Galaxy M31s; Up to Rs 35K Discount on Laptops.

These prices were updated and showcased on the Help and Customer Service page at Amazon India. In addition to regular users, customers who have joined Amazon Prime as a part of their telecom plan will also witness an increase in the pricing. Existing Amazon Prime members can continue their membership till it expires. However, when the new pricing comes into effect, they can switch and upgrade to new plans.

Plan Current Price New Price Monthly Rs. 129 Rs. 179 Quarterly Rs. 329 Rs. 459 Yearly Rs. 999 Rs. 1,499 Prime Young Adult Monthly Rs. 89 (Rs. 90 cashback) Rs. 64 (Rs. 65 cashback) Prime Young Adult Quarterly Rs. 229 (Rs. 30 cashback) Rs. 164 (Rs. 165 cashback) Prime Young Adult Yearly Rs. 499 (Rs. 500 cashback) Rs. 749 (Rs. 750 cashback)

Amazon Prime membership pricing will also be revised for subscribers who are in the age group of 18-24 in India and for those who have been given a discount under the Prime Youth offer since May 2021. Amazon had launched its Prime membership in 2016 with an introductory price of Rs 499.

