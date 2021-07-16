Amazon, the global e-commerce platform will organise its Prime Day Sale 2021 in India on July 26. Ahead of its sale, the company has revealed the devices that will be made available on its platform with discounts during the Prime Day Sale 2021. Amazon India will be providing up to 40 percent off on smartphones, accessories and up to 60 percent discount on electronics. It has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount to credit card and debit cardholders. In addition to this, Prime members will also get 5 percent reward points on Prime Day purchases with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. Amazon Prime Day Sale To Begin in India on July 26, 2021 With Great Deals & New Product Launches.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Samsung Galaxy M31s, iPhone 11, Galaxy M51, OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 9 and iQOO Z3 are among other smartphones which will be offered with amazing deals during the Prime Day Sale.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

The time has come for you to dive into Great Deals, Blockbuster Entertainment and New Launches. This Prime Day, #DiscoverJoy on 26th and 27th July. Join Prime now!https://t.co/E6ktQ5jxMI pic.twitter.com/YPNnG4j0mp — Amazon India (@amazonIN) July 14, 2021

On the other hand, HP Pavilion gaming laptop, Sony WF-1000XM3, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11, Lenovo Tab M10 FHD, Asus AIO - AMD Athlon and more will be available with exciting offers and massive discounts.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day members will get up to 75 percent discount on speakers, up to 50 percent off on smartwatches, up to 75 percent off on tablets and up to 50 percent off on printers. Moreover, there will also be decent offers on Fire TV Stick, Lenovo Tab M10 FHD and television sets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2021 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).