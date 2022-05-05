Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is now live and offering discounts on several products including smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables and audio products. The e-commerce platform has partnered with ICICI, Kotak and RBL Banks to provide 10 percent discounts on credit/debit cards and EMI transactions. We have listed below the top deals from the Amazon Summer Sale 2022. Amazon Alexa Brings Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice Feature To Echo Devices.

OnePlus 9RT:

OnePlus 9RT retails at Rs 42,999. Customers purchasing the handset will get a coupon-based discount of Rs 4,000, up to Rs 750 via ICICI Bank cards and up to Rs 21,000 off on exchange deals. OnePlus 9RT features a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 6,62-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and more.

Apple iPhone 13:

Apple iPhone 13 128GB variant is now listed at Rs 64,900. Customers can also exchange their old iPhones and receive an additional discount of up to Rs 17,000. The original price of the iPhone 13 is Rs 79,900. iPhone 13 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, A15 Bionic chipset, a 12MP dual rear camera setup and more.

This summer, beat the heat with big savings, only at the #AmazonSummerSale, live now. Shop Now! pic.twitter.com/ofn7gYG3uL — Amazon India (@amazonIN) May 5, 2022

HP Chromebook 14A G5 14-inch:

The HP Chromebook 14A G5 14-inch laptop is listed on the e-commerce website at Rs 16,990. Other offers include a Rs 1,500 instant discount via ICICI debit, credit cards and EMI transactions. In addition to this, customers will get Rs 1,500 off on Kotak, RBL Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Redmi 32-inch Smart TV:

Redmi 32-inch Smart TV has also received a discount, and it is now available at Rs 13,999. Buyers can avail of a coupon discount of Rs 500 and up to Rs 1,500 on several debit, credit and EMI transactions. Customers can also opt for an exchange discount worth up to Rs 5,599.

