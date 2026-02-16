Cupertino, February 16: Apple is reportedly intensifying its development of foldable hardware, with new leaks suggesting the company has moved into the internal testing phase for a flip-style foldable iPhone. According to reports from Bloomberg and supply chain insiders, the tech giant is exploring a "clamshell" form factor similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, even as it prepares for the highly anticipated debut of its first book-style foldable later this year.

While the primary focus remains on the larger "iPhone Fold" expected to launch in September 2026, the existence of a compact clamshell prototype indicates a dual-track strategy. Apple is reportedly evaluating whether the flip-style design, which prioritises portability and a smaller pocket footprint, will transition into mass production based on future market reception. Apple iPhone 17e To Launch on February 19; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

iPhone Flip: Clamshell Design and Prototype Testing

The reported "iPhone Flip" prototypes feature a square, clamshell design that folds vertically. Supply chain sources indicate that Apple has moved beyond conceptual discussions to physical hardware evaluation. However, the company has not yet committed to a manufacturing timeline for this specific model.

Industry analysts suggest that the flip-style device would target a different demographic than the book-style foldable. While the latter is designed for productivity and tablet-like functionality, the clamshell version would serve as a pocket-friendly flagship, potentially integrating iOS widgets on an external cover screen for quick notifications.

iPhone Flip: Hardware Innovations and Technical Challenges

Reports indicate that Apple is pursuing a "crease-free" display for its foldable lineup, regardless of the production cost. The company is allegedly testing ultra-thin glass and a custom display process to reduce the thickness of the panel by approximately 19%.

Key technical specifications tipped for the foldable series include:

Processor: Apple’s upcoming A20 chip, manufactured on a 2nm process.

Biometrics: A move back to Touch ID, likely integrated into the side power button, as the slim chassis may not initially accommodate 3D Face ID hardware.

Connectivity: The inclusion of Apple’s proprietary "C2" in-house modem.

Durability: A high-strength hinge design using liquid metal components to improve longevity.

The first book-style iPhone Fold is widely expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series in late 2026. This device is rumoured to feature a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch external cover screen. If the internal testing for the clamshell variant proves successful, the "iPhone Flip" could potentially reach the market by 2027 or 2028. Apple AirPods Pro 3 Updated To Feature Infrared Cameras for ‘Visual Intelligence’; Upcoming Earbuds To Maintain Same Price and Design.

Apple’s entry into the foldable segment comes as competitors like Samsung and Motorola enter their seventh generation of folding devices. By exploring multiple designs, Apple appears to be aiming for a comprehensive portfolio that addresses both the "phone-to-tablet" and "compact-flip" categories, ensuring it covers all user preferences in the growing premium foldable market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).