Apple's AirPods Max was launched earlier this month with a price tag of Rs 59,900 in India. The over-the-ear headphones have gone on sale but the reviews were still pending. Now, several users have complained about condensation forming inside the headphones on Twitter, Reddit and other platforms. Several users have complained about the formation of moisture due to the heat that builds up around the ears after using the headphones for a longer time. Due to this, headphones start to malfunction until the moisture disappears. Gold-Plated Apple AirPods Max From Caviar Is Priced Around Rs 80 Lakh.

Users have also provided the images of their headphones with visible signs of moisture inside the ear cups. Not much has been discussed about this problem but the logical reason behind this is that moisture builds up as a result of sweat from the ear as the ear cushions trap air and heat.

So, uhh... my AirPods Max form condensation after extended use. They’ve never been used in any humid environment. The water gets inside the drivers and has caused ear detection problems. I’ve been wearing them inside sitting at a desk mainly, nothing crazy. Super concerning issue pic.twitter.com/0pWicvxLv9 — Donald Filimon (@donaldfilimon) December 27, 2020

Apple AirPods Max received amazing reviews prior to its launch for top-end design, quality. The metal ear cups could be a remote cause of this buildup of water droplets after long use as the headphones provide ear comfort and enable noise cancellation with the help of seal around the cups.

So it is advisable to remove your headphones and wipe them from time to time after wearing for extended periods or while exercising. As advised by Apple, pop-out the cushions and clean the metal surface with a soft, dry and lint-free cloth. A company, EarHugz has even produced sweat-resistant headphone covers as a solution to this problem.

