New Delhi, August 26: Apple’s plan to grow its production in India has faced another hurdle. Foxconn Technology Group, one of Apple’s main assembly partners, has reportedly pulled back around 300 Chinese engineers from its factory in the country. This is the second time in recent months the company has had to take such a step. To keep operations running, Foxconn is reportedly flying in Taiwanese engineers to fill the gap.

As per a report of The Economic Times, Yuzhan Technology, a Foxconn component unit in Tamil Nadu, has seen the departure of Chinese workers from its factory. Earlier this year, reports noted that Beijing had urged its regulatory agencies and local authorities to slow down technology transfers and restrict equipment exports to India and Southeast Asia. iPhone 18 Fold Launch Expected in 2026 With Book-Style Folding Design and 4 Cameras; Check Leaked Specifications and Features of Apple’s Foldable iPhone.

As per a Bloomberg report earlier this month, Apple supplier Foxconn recalled close to 300 Chinese engineers and technicians from its iPhone factories in India. Now, a similar situation has emerged with Yuzhan Technology, another Foxconn unit, where nearly the same number of engineers are said to be involved.

The Yuzhan factory is focused on making enclosures, or metal casings, along with display modules for older iPhone models. Production at this unit began a few months ago, and it has not yet been involved in work on the latest iPhone 17 series. For now, Apple continues to rely on imports for most of its display requirements. iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September: Check Expected Price, Display and Processor Specifications of Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Multiple reports suggest that Apple is also expanding iPhone production across five factories in India, two of which were recently opened. The move is part of the company’s effort to reduce its dependence on China for devices headed to the US market. For the first time, all four models of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, which include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are being assembled in India ahead of their launch next month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).