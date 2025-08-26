New Delhi, August 26: Apple may launch its iPhone 17 series in early September 2025. The new iPhone 17 lineup is said to include four models. It is said to be the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Reports suggest that the Air model may replace the Plus variants seen in earlier releases. Additionally, the iPhone Fold is also said to launch next year with advanced features and a crease-free display.

The new models from the series are said to bring upgraded features and design improvements. As per reports, the iPhone 17 series launch is reportedly scheduled on September 9, 2025. The pre-orders are expected to open on September 12, and sales could start from September 19. While Apple has yet to confirm these dates, the timeline aligns with the company’s usual September launch patterns. Vivo T4 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Newly Launched Vivo T Series Smartphone With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

Apple will reveal the price of the iPhone 17 series during its launch event, though some leaked details are already circulating online. As per reports, the iPhone 17 model may be priced at around INR 89,900, and the iPhone 17 Air could be priced at around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is said to come with a price of INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max may be launched at approximately INR 1,64,900. Vivo X300 5G Specifications and Features Leaked Online; Check All About Upcoming Vivo X Series Smartphone Including Expected Price Range.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, all models from the iPhone 17 series are expected to feature 120Hz ProMotion OLED displays. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to feature a 6.9-inch display, while the iPhone Pro model may come with a 6.3-inch screen. The iPhone 17 Air could include a 6.6-inch display, and the standard iPhone 17 is expected to have a 6.3-inch display. The iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro are likely to be powered by the A19 Pro chip with 12GB RAM, whereas the iPhone 17 Air and base model may use the A19 chip with 8GB RAM.

