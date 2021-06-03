San Francisco: Apple CEO Tim Cook has asked employees to return to office three days a week starting early September, as the tech giant begins to reopen its headquarters and other offices globally. Cook said that most workers will be asked to come in to the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the option of working remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays. Apple teams that need to work in-person will join office for four-five days a week, The Verge reported on Wednesday. Apple Will Switch Some iPad Models From LCD to OLED Display by Next Year: Report.

"For all that we've been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other," Cook said in an email sent to employees. "Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate," he added.

Apple employees also have the chance to work remotely for up to two weeks a year, "to be closer to family and loved ones, find a change of scenery, manage unexpected travel, or a different reason all your own". Cook also encouraged all employees to get vaccinated.

Microsoft in April announced to delay the reopening of its offices till September, after it stated to slowly reopen Redmond, Washington-based headquarters and nearby campuses from March 29 with a six-stage hybrid workplace strategy. Microsoft, along with other tech giants like Apple, Facebook and Google, allowed its employees to work from home last year as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread in countries around the world. Google had said that employees who prefer to work remotely will also be able to do so until September 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2021 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).