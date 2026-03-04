Mountain View, March 4: Google CEO Sundar Pichai joined global celebrations for the festival of Holi on Wednesday, sharing a vibrant greeting with millions of followers on social media. Pichai utilised the occasion to highlight the photographic capabilities of Google’s flagship hardware, posting an image captured on the Pixel 8 Pro that has since garnered significant engagement online.

The photograph, shared via Pichai’s official Instagram handle, depicts the traditional "Festival of Colours" through a striking composition of neon pink powder set against a clear sky. In his message, Pichai described the event as a "celebration of colour, community, and new beginnings" while extending his wishes to the public. Happy Holi 2026: Wishes, Messages, Images and Quotes To Share.

Sundar Pichai Extends Holi Wishes

Sundar Pichai's Collaboration With Mumbai-Based Photographer

The featured image was captured by Mumbai-based photographer Prajay Katkoria. The shot emphasizes the dynamic range of the device, showcasing a man enveloped in a dense haze of luminescent gulal (coloured powder). Pichai tagged the photographer in the post, which led to a brief public exchange between the CEO and the artist.

Katkoria expressed his gratitude in the comments, stating that the recognition from Pichai meant a great deal to him. Within hours of being posted, the update received over 51,000 likes and hundreds of comments from users across the globe celebrating the cultural significance of the day.

Hardware and AI Capabilities in Focus

The choice of the Pixel 8 Pro for the greeting serves as a practical demonstration of the device's imaging technology. Launched with the Tensor G3 chip, the smartphone features a 50MP main camera and a 48MP telephoto lens. The device is notably equipped with "Real Tone" technology, which Google designed to accurately represent diverse skin tones in challenging lighting conditions.

Beyond raw hardware, the Pixel 8 Pro relies heavily on artificial intelligence for post-processing. Features such as "Magic Eraser" and "Best Take" are marketed to help users manage complex environments—such as the crowded and chaotic settings typical of Holi celebrations—by removing unwanted objects or ensuring subjects are captured with optimal expressions.

Google Pixel Series in India

The promotion of the Pixel 8 Pro by Google’s leadership comes as the company continues to deepen its presence in the Indian market. The Pixel 8 series was the first to receive a commitment of seven years of software updates from Google, aiming to appeal to consumers seeking longevity in their mobile devices. List of States Celebrating Holi 2026 on March 4.

By highlighting a local photographer’s work during a major Indian festival, Pichai’s post aligns with Google’s broader strategy of integrating its advanced AI photography tools with regional cultural milestones. The festival of Holi remains a popular subject for tech companies to showcase camera performance due to the vivid colours and high-speed motion involved in the festivities.

