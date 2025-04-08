China has vowed to fight back the US till the end over Trump tariffs. According to reports, China said it would "fight to the end", even if Donald Trump raised tariffs to 104%, taking all the possible countermeasures to protect its interests. The country responded after US President Donald Trump reacted to China's 34% retaliatory tariffs and later said he would impose 50% import duties on Chinese goods. Tariff War: US President Donald Trump Threatens China With 50% Additional Tariff, Doubling Total Levies Beyond Product Value.

China To Fight Us to the End Over Trump Tariffs

