Cupertino, June 16: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—four new smartphones succeeding the iPhone 16 series will be launched in India around the second week of September 2025 (likely on 9th or 10th). Ahead of the launch, several specifications and features were leaked online, claiming that the upcoming iPhone 17 series will have a major design change and offer upgraded camera, battery, Apple Intelligence (AI) features, 120Hz displays, 8K video recording capability and more.

In February 2025, Apple surprised everyone by launching a compact iPhone 16e smartphone with a single camera on the rear and a selfie shooter on the front. It packed an A18 processor, offered a 6.1-inch display, and had all the other specifications and features of the iPhone 16 series model. The iPhone 17e is expected to launch in 2026. Motorola Edge 60 Sale Will Begin in India on June 17, 2025, Smartphone Comes With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features

Unlike before, the iPhone 17 series will offer higher 120Hz ProMotion OLED displays, a pre-installed iOS 26 system, and improved AI-powered features and capabilities. During Apple WWDC25, the tech giant unveiled its Liquid Glass user interface of iOS 26 with several upgrades that will likely be introduced in the upcoming Apple devices.

The iPhone 17 and 17 Pro are expected to feature 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion displays. The iPhone 17 may retain the iPhone 16’s design and chipset i.e. Apple A18, while the Pro model could include an A19 Pro chip, a triple rear camera, and a new rectangular camera bump. iPhone 17 Pro may feature 48MP main, 48MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide cameras, while the standard model could get 48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 12MP front cameras. iPhone 17 Pro price is expected to be INR 1,39,900 and base variant INR 89,900. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launch Set on June 18, 2025 With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price,

iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be the highlights of the Apple September launch event. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be Apple’s thinnest phone yet likely having 5.5mm thickness, featuring a 48MP rear and 24MP front camera (just like the iPhone 16e) with the A19 chip. The Pro Max may include an A19 Pro chip, triple 48MP rear cameras (main, ultrawide, telephoto), and a 24MP front camera with a Pro-like design. iPhone 17 Air may feature a 6.6-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, while the Pro Max could offer a larger 6.9-inch screen with the same refresh rate. INR 99,900 for the Air and INR 1,64,900 for the Pro Max.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2025 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).