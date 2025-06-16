Motorola Edge 60 sale will officially begin in India on June 17, 2025 (tomorrow). The smartphone was launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, a 50MP primary camera with a Sony sensora, a 50MP ultrawide camera on the rear, and a 50MP selfie camera. Motorola Edge 60 packed a 5,500mAh battery supporting 68W fast-charging, MIL-STD-810H certification, Gorilla Glass 7i protection on its 6.67-inch pOLED quad-curved HDR10+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits of brightness and 1.5K resolution. Motorola Edge 60 price in India starts at INR 25,999 for 12GB+256GB configuration. It is available in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea and PANTONE Shamrock. Vivo Y400 5G Launch Confirmed on June 20, 2025 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Vivo Y Series Smartphone.

Motorola Edge 60 Sale on June 17, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motorola India (@motorolain)

