iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will be launched in India on June 18, 2025, with a massive 6,000mAh battery and 256GB internal storage. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will have a display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness, IP64 water and dust resistance rating and 50MP Sony AI primary camera. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and offered in Titanium Blue and Cyber Green. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G price in India could start at around INR 12,990, as per reports. Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery To Launch Today in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Here.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launching in 2 Days in India

Power Through the Day — and Night 🔋 The all-new #iQOOZ10Lite is engineered with a massive 6000mAh battery — the Segment's Biggest Battery 5G Smartphone* — delivering 17+ hours of nonstop scrolling, streaming, and gaming. Built for the ones who never slow down. Launching on… pic.twitter.com/DnRTr8npqY — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 16, 2025

