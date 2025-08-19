New Delhi, August 19: Apple is reportedly preparing for its next big launch of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, which is expected to be introduced in early September 2025. The iPhone 17 series may include four models, which could be iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Reports suggest that the new Air model could take the place of the Plus models seen in previous years.

As per reports, the iPhone 17 series launch date is likely on September 8 or September 9, 2025. The pre-orders are expected to begin on September 12, followed by sales on September 19. While Apple has not confirmed these dates yet, the schedule aligns with its usual launch timeline during the second week of September. Vivo V60 Moonlit Blue Variant Goes on Sale in India With 50 MP ZEISS Camera; Check Price and Other Specifications.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Colour, Display and Battery Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, Apple's iPhone 17 may come in purple and green, while the Pro variant could feature Sky Blue and an Orange colour option. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be available in black, silver, light gold, and blue colour options. The iPhone 17 Pro may be introduced in Orange and Blue colours. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be available in Grey, Black, White, Blue, and Orange colours.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to feature LTPO OLED panels with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates. The iPhone 17 could have a 6.3-inch display with a 3,600mAh battery, and the iPhone 17 Air may feature a 6.6-inch display with a 2,900mAh battery. The iPhone 17 Pro will likely come with a 6.3-inch display with a 3,900mAh battery, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max might include a 6.9-inch display with a 5,000mAh battery. REDMI 15 5G Price, Sale Date, Features and Specifications Revealed, Check Everything About New Redmi Smartphone Launched With 144Hz Display, 7,000mAh Battery in India.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

iPhone 17 Pro Max could be launched in India at an estimated price of INR 1,64,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be priced at around INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Air may be priced close to INR 99,900. The base iPhone 17 model is likely to start at around INR 89,900.

