Mumbai, August 19: REDMI 15 5G is the latest smartphone launched by Xiaomi's sub-brand REDMI in India. The smartphone is introduced in the entry-level segment with many attractive features. It brings a 7,000mAh battery and a 144Hz refresh rate display under INR 15,000. REDMI 15 5G has a three-camera design on the rear; however, only two are functional. It has been offered in attractive three colours and comes with a Snapdragon processor.

REDMI 15 5G has been launched in Midnight Black, Sandy Purple and Frosted White shades. Besides the design, the company has added several AI-powered features to boost the camera, photoaphy, and da,ily task management. The device gets features like Google's Gemini AI chatbot and Circle to Search. Other features include AI Erase, AI Sky and AI Beauty. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest 5G-Enabled Tablet Built for Enterprise Workforce Launched in India.

REDMI 15 5G Price in India, Sale Date

REDMI 15 5G price in India starts at INR 14,999 for the base variant that offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The company has also launched an 8GB+128GB variant at INR 15,999. The top variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage is priced at INR 16,999. REDMI 15 5G sale will begin in India on August 28, 2025, at 12 PM. It will be sold on Amazon, Xiaomi Retail and Mi.com.

REDMI 15 5G Specifications and Features

REDMI 15 5G has a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 mobile processor mated with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 built-in storage. It comes with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast-charging and 18W wired reverse charging. Besides, it gets Xiaomi HyperOS 2 operating system based on Android 15. REDMI said the device would receive two years of major OS upgrades and four years of security updates. Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G Price Launch on August 20, 2025; Check Key Specifications and Features of Upcoming Realme P4 Series 5G.

REDMI 15 5G comes with a large 6.9-inch 144Hz display with 850 nits of peak brightness and TUV Rheinland certifications for eye care. The smartphone boasts 50MP dual rear cameras; on the front, it gets an 8MP selfie shooter. Moreover, REDMI 15 5G comes with Dolby-certified speakers, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port for charging and an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).