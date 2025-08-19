Vivo V60 Moonlit Blue variant is now on sale in India. The smartphone was launched in India on August 12, 2025, and it is also available in Auspicious Gold and Mist Grey colour options. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The smartphone comes with a 6.77-inch display, and it is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging support. The Vivo V60 features a 50 MP ZEISS primary lens and a 50 MP ZEISS front camera. The device runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The Vivo V60 price in India starts at INR 36,999 for the base model, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. REDMI 15 5G Price, Sale Date, Features and Specifications Revealed, Check Everything About New Redmi Smartphone Launched With 144Hz Display, 7,000mAh Battery in India.

Vivo V60 Moonlit Blue Variant

Let your phone shine as beautifully as the night sky. Brace yourselves as elegance meets serene in the all-new vivo V60 Moonlit Blue. Buy yours now.https://t.co/kJACR9J0LG#vivoV60 #ZEISSPortraitSoPro #CelebratingLifeMoments pic.twitter.com/K23coJgBpb — vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 19, 2025

