Cupertino, May 12: Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 series globally around September 2025, offering new design, features and specifications. This year, the tech giant may revamp the design of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models and introduce a new member in the lineup called "iPhone 17 Air", a slim smartphone with a powerful A19 chipset. Amid this, reports said Apple may launch an all-glass iPhone without camera cutouts in 2027.

Reports said that the Cupertino-based tech giant would celebrate its 20th anniversary of the original iPhone by launching two groundbreaking models: an all-glass iPhone and a tabletop robot. In 2027, Apple is also expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone and a redesigned iPhone with a glass body without any cuts. iPhone 17 Series Launch Date Tipped: Check Expected Release Date, Price and Specifications of Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was planning "something big in 2027". He hinted that the new products coming two years from now could include foldable smartphones, all-screen iPhones, smart glasses, wearables with a camera, a tabletop robot and more. Apple may introduce a futuristic design of its upcoming 2027 iPhone with all-glass. The smartphone may be built with a single piece of curved glass with a sleek surface. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Tomorrow in India, Likely With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset; Know Expected Price for Each Variant, Specifications and Features Before May 13, 2025.

It is expected that the all-glass foldable iPhone could be different from the current generation iPhones and rival other leading companies. The foldable iPhone is expected to have a book-fold style mechanism for folding. Leaks and reports have suggested offering a 5.5 to 5.7-inch cover display and a 7.7 to 8-inch inner display. The smartphone's overall measurement could be around 9 to 9.5mm thick. Besides the look and feel, the smartphone may also be durable with a hinge made from titanium alloy and stainless steel.

