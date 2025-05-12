Mumbai, May 12: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will launch tomorrow in India with flagship-level specifications, slim design and advanced features. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch in India will take place on May 13, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST. According to rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely have a 5.85mm thickness, making it the slimmest smartphone by the company and have a 163 gram weight.

According to reports, the Galaxy S25 Edge may come with a small battery but a powerful Snapdragon chipset, camera, and Galaxy AI-powered features. Samsung will launch its new Galaxy S25 Edge in India with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection for durability and resilience on the front, and the smartphone will get Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the back panel. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch Tomorrow With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Expected Price, All Confirmed Specifications and Features Ahead of May 13, 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3120x1440 pixel resolution. It will likely have a 200MP primary camera on the rear, a 12MP ultrawide lens , and a 12MP selfie camera. Reports hinted that it could come with a 3,900mAh battery, likely due to its slim design, which is expected to support 25W wired fast-charging and Qi2 standard wireless charging as well.

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor mated with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage and run on the Android 15-powered One UI 7 operating system. It is said that the device may be introduced in three colours - Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Blue. Rumours say that the Samsung S25 Edge will first arrive in regions like China and South Korea and will be introduced in other global markets in the coming weeks. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Teased, Likely To Launch With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC; Check Expected Specifications, Features Ahead of Unboxing on May 15, 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India (Expected)

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S25 Edge in India at 1,249 euros (around INR 1,17,400) for the 256GB variant. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price for the 512GB variant would likely be 1,369 euros (around INR 1,29,200).

