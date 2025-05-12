New Delhi, May 12: Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its next-generation iPhone 17 series, which is expected to debut in September 2025. The new lineup from Apple is anticipated to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the iPhone Plus model to offer an affordable option.

As per reports, the iPhone 17 series launch date in India is expected in the second or third week of September 2025. Multiple reports also suggest that the iPhone 17 series could be unveiled between September 11 and September 13, 2025. Pre-orders are likely to start soon after the official announcement and the availability might start within a week or two. iQOO Neo 10 Launch on May 26, 2025 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 7,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price Range, Features and Other Specifications.

Although the official launch is still months away, early leaks indicate significant upgrades for the iPhone 17 series. The lineup is expected to feature design changes, improved cameras, and new display sizes. Additionally, the iPhone 17 series price in India is likely to see an increase compared to its predecessor.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

Reports suggest that the standard iPhone 17 and the new iPhone 17 Air will likely be powered by Apple’s A19 chip, while the Pro models are expected to feature the A19 Pro chip. The iPhone 17 will likely have a 6.3-inch display. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be ultra-thin, possibly 5.5mm thick, and could come with a 6.6-inch display. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to have a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max model might feature a 6.9-inch display.

The iPhone 17 is expected to feature a triple camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and 12MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air could come with a 48MP rear lens and 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro may have a 48MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide lens, and 48MP telephoto camera. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to have a 48MP wide, ultrawide, and telephoto setup, along with a 24MP front camera. Realme GT 7 Series Launch on May 27, Battery Specifications Revealed; Check Expected Features and Other Details.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India (Expected)

The iPhone 17 series price is anticipated to start at INR 89,900 for the base model. The iPhone 17 Air could be priced at around INR 99,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro might launch at INR 1,39,900. The iPhone 17 Pro Max price is expected to be at around INR 1,64,900.

