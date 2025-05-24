Mumbai, May 24: Did you ever feel taller in the morning? Today’s Googlies on Google taps into that exact question. And the answer is yes, you actually are. It’s not just your imagination or a well-rested posture; it’s science at work while you sleep.

Are You Taller When You Wake Up in the Morning?

During the night, your spine decompresses as you lie down, allowing the intervertebral discs to rehydrate and expand. This can make you up to 2 centimetres taller by morning. However, gravity has done its job by the time evening rolls around. Standing, walking, and daily movement compress the spine again, bringing your height back to its usual level.

What Is a Google Googly?

A "Google Googly" is a clever twist in the form of a question - the kind where it looks easy and makes you second-guess your answer. These viral trivia nuggets often perplex people and tempt them to search for answers online. From currency, culture, politics, and science, googly eyes have become an enjoyable, knowledge-rich trend for the curious. Do Gorillas Sleep in Caves or Nests? Today’s Google Search Googly Sparks Wild Curiosity, the Answer Is Here!

So, if you’ve ever wondered if you feel a little taller before your morning coffee, Googlies on Google confirms that you probably do.

