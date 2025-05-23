Succulent pieces of chicken are coated in a soy sauce mixture and pan-fried until crisp with a thick sauce of ginger, garlic, green chillies and other spices, making the dish one of the go-to food items. Chicken Manchurian is omnipresent on the menus of Indian Chinese restaurants around India and is an integral part of desi cuisine. The chicken is often replaced with cauliflower or paneer so that everyone can enjoy Indian Chinese food. So, where was Chicken Manchurian invented? Was it in China? Today’s Google search Googly answers just that! Let’s unlock the Indian cuisine trivia. Where Was Jalebi Invented? Is It Really an Indian Dessert? Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly To Find the Correct Answer.

Ever since Google came up with Googles, searches became more fun for users. Inspired by the thrill of discovery, Google’s Googly invites users to dive into intriguing questions that spark the desire to uncover surprising insights. Googly’s May 23 food trivia unlocks one of the most discussed recipes—Chicken Manchurian. It is important to first understand the history of Chinese food in India to fully appreciate a cuisine that evolved from the local home cooking of immigrants. Indian Chinese food was born in Kolkata around the 1700s. But the origins of Chicken Manchurian lie in the heart of Mumbai. Learn History of Pizza and Celebrate The Popular Italian Dish With Pizza Puzzle Game!

Where Was Chicken Manchurian Invented?

One of the go-to dishes, Chicken Manchurian, was invented in Mumbai in the 1970s by Nelson Wang, a restaurateur of Chinese descent born in Kolkata. It was during the time when he was working at the Cricket Club of India he created the dish, which soon became popular. As the food became more popular among the locals, lots of Indian Chinese restaurants began to open, especially around South Bombay. Soon, Chicken Manchurian became the staple of Indian Chinese cuisine.

It is often replaced with cauliflowers or paneer to add variations to the recipe. While the Indian Chinese recipes may not taste anything like those eaten in China, adding a desi twist made it a hit in the country. Chicken Manchurian remains one of the popular items at Chinese restaurants, whether served in a restaurant or as a takeaway or from street food stalls.

