Delhi, May 17: ASUS has launched new ROG series laptops in the Indian market - ROG Strix G16, ROG Strix G18, ROG Zephyrus G16, ROG Flow X13, and ROG Flow Z13. Additionally, the company is now offering Flow Z13 Acronym and Zephyrus G14 in India.

The additions to the TUF series include TUF A16 Advantage Edition, TUF A15, TUF A17, TUF F15, and TUF F17. All ASUS ROG/TUF laptops are now available through both online and offline channels.

ASUS Flow Z13 Acronym

The new laptop is powered by an Intel Core i9-13900H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, and an XG Mobile external GPU. It gets ROG Intelligent Cooling Ecosystem for thermal management.

The Flow Z13 ACRONYM has a sturdy chassis, comfortable grip, and integrated carry system. It features a detachable full-sized keyboard and USB-C power delivery. An adjustable kickstand allows you to use it in landscape or portrait orientation.

The touchscreen display has a 165Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 100% colour gamut, Pantone Validation, a 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, and 3ms response time with Adaptive Sync. The powerful device comes with a price tag of Rs 2,84,990.

ASUS TUF A16 Advantage Edition

The powerful laptop is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Mobile Processor with AMD Smart Access Graphics and AMD Dynamic Switchable Graphics. For cooling, it gets dual 84-blade fans, ARC Flow design, up to seven heat pipes, and four exhaust vents. The TUF series device costs Rs 1,39,990.

The ASUS TUF A16 Advantage Edition features a rugged chassis that features military-inspired Sandstorm paint. It sports a Full-HD display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB coverage. Additional features include a 90Whrs battery, Dolby Atmos support, and Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation.

ASUS Zephyrus G14

The portable laptop features an 18.5mm Mg-Al chassis and weighs around 1.65kg. It sports a QHD+ Nebula display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits peak brightness, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space.

The ASUS Zephyrus G14 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series Processor and NVIDIA RTX 4000 series Graphics with a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. It comes with Vapor Chamber cooling technology. The powerful laptop comes at Rs 1,49,990.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16

The new laptop is powered by an Intel Core i9 13900H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. For cooling, it gets Dual Arc flow fans and six heat pipes. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 is priced at Rs 1,69,990.

The 16-inch Nebula Display has a QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. Additional features include a versatile 180-degree ErgoLift hinge, Thunderbolt 4 support, six speakers, Dolby Atmos, and easy voice audio capture with the 3D Mic Array.

