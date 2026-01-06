Mumbai, January 6: Samsung Electronics has officially unveiled the Galaxy Book6 series at CES 2026, introducing its most advanced and AI-focused laptop lineup so far. The series includes the Galaxy Book6, Galaxy Book6 Pro, and the flagship Galaxy Book6 Ultra, all powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors built on Intel’s 18A process. These chips integrate CPU, GPU and a dedicated NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS for on-device AI tasks such as image editing, real-time translation and intelligent search.

The Galaxy Book6 lineup focuses on thinner designs, improved portability and longer battery life. The Galaxy Book6 Ultra measures approximately 15.4mm in thickness, while the 16-inch Galaxy Book6 Pro is around 11.9mm thick. Samsung has upgraded the cooling system across the range to ensure stable performance in slimmer chassis. The Pro and Ultra models are rated for up to 30 hours of video playback and support fast charging, delivering up to 63 percent charge in about 30 minutes. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India.

Galaxy Book6 Series Specifications and Features

The Galaxy Book6 Ultra targets creators and power users, combining Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 or RTX 5070 laptop GPUs. It features a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch display with a 2880 x 1800 resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 1000 nits peak brightness. The laptop supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage with expansion support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Thunderbolt 4, USB-A and HDMI ports.

The Galaxy Book6 Pro is available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes with Dynamic AMOLED displays, Intel Core Ultra processors, up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. The standard Galaxy Book6 comes in 14-inch and 16-inch variants with IPS displays and Core Ultra processors, focusing on everyday productivity. All models run Windows 11, feature Samsung Knox security, and offer Dolby Atmos audio, with higher-end models equipped with multi-speaker systems. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: From Rounded Design to Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Here Is Everything We Know So Far About Samsung’s Upcoming Flagship.

Galaxy Book6 Series Availability

The Galaxy Book6 series will be offered in Grey and Silver colour options, with global availability beginning in select markets from late January 2026. An Enterprise Edition is planned for April 2026. Samsung is expected to announce India pricing and availability closer to the local launch, which is anticipated by mid-February 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Samsung). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

