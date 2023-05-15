Delhi, May 15: Oppo has launched a new 5G smartphone in the Indian market. It comes with a Snapdragon SoC, 8GB RAM, and 256GB UFS3.1 storage,

The dual SIM (nano) runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. A 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging backs it. Vivo S17e Sale Date, Price, Colours and Key Specs Revealed Officially on Brand’s China Website Ahead of Launch Announcement.

The Oppo F23 5G also features a 6.72-inch LTPS LCD display with full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a pixel density of 391ppi.

For photos and videos, the new handset sports a triple rear camera with a 64-megapixel primary camera (autofocus, f/1.7 aperture), a 2-megapixel mono sensor (f/2.4 aperture), and a 2-megapixel micro sensor (f/3.3 aperture).

Additional features include 32MP front camera, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port, face unlock feature, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Apple’s iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus To Reportedly Come With 48MP Camera Like Higher iPhone Pro Models.

Oppo F23 5G Price

The Oppo F23 5G is priced in India at Rs 24,999. It comes in Bold Gold and Cool Black colour options. Sales will start on May 18 via Amazon.

As part of launch offers, customers can get a Rs 2,500 discount on purchases made via ICICI and HDFC bank cards. You can also avail of an exchange offer (up to Rs 23,748). No-cost EMI options start at Rs 4,166.

