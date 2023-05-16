Delhi, May 16: The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes in Phantom Black, Green, Lavender and Cream colour options. Now, the company has launched a new lime colour variant of the premium smartphone in India.

Additionally, Samsung has announced new mega offers for the Galaxy S23. The lime colour variant is priced at Rs 74,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version costs Rs 79,999. It will be available for purchase from 12 PM today. Realme 11 Pro+ Will Feature A 200MP Camera - Price Leaked Ahead of May 18th Launch.

The company is offering Rs 8000 upgrade bonus with 24 months of Bajaj Finserv EMI or HDFC CD paper finance. You can pay Rs 3125 per month by availing of 24 months of no-cost EMI via HDFC CD or Bajaj Finserv. You can also get

Consumers also have the option to club an Rs 8000 upgrade bonus with Rs 5000 bank cashback. This brings the net effective price to Rs 61999 and Rs 66999 for the Galaxy S23 8/128GB and 8/256GB variants, respectively. The company is also offering 9 months of no-cost EMI on purchases of HDFC cards.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform powers the Samsung Galaxy S23. It comes with four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Samsung also offers end-to-end Samsung Knox protection. Vivo S17e Sale Date, Price, Colours and Key Specs Revealed Officially on Brand’s China Website Ahead of Launch Announcement.

The highlight of the device is a 12MP front-facing camera with Super HDR technology. The rear camera setup uses a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera (OIS, 3X optical zoom).

