Asus TUF A15, TUF A17 Gaming Laptops & New ROG Series Desktops Launched in India From Rs 60,990

Asus TUF A15 Laptop (Photo Credits: Asus India)

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics major ASUS on Tuesday launched a new range of TUF gaming laptops A15 and A17, featuring the new 7 nanometer AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors at a starting price of Rs 60,990. A15 comes in Bonfire Black and Fortress Gray colours while A17 will be available in Fortress Gray. Asus ROG Announces New Gaming Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors.

"ASUS TUF A15 and A17 are India's first Ryzen 4000 series mobile-powered gaming laptops, addressing the aspirations of gamers and multitaskers who want to push their limits. Gaming is an important focus for ASUS and AMD, and we are pleased to strengthen our association further with the new TUF and ROG series," Vinay Sinha, Managing Director, Sales, AMD India Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

Paired up with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti(A17) or GeForce RTX 2060 (A15 only) discrete GPU, both laptops can pump out reliably high frame rates in a wide range of popular games, claimed the company. With support for up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory, the A15 and A17 devices aim to handle everything from serious multitasking to multimedia rendering with speed. Asus India Asks All Employees to Work from Home from March 23.

The company also introduced ROG desktops GA15 and GA35, powered by AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Desktop Processor, at a starting price of Rs 65,990. The ROG Strix GA15 is powered with up to a potent AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-core CPU. It features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti that pumps out reliably high frame rates for fast and fluid gaming. ROG Strix GA35 is packed with an AMD Ryzen R9-3950X CPU with 16 cores and 32 threads.