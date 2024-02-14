New Delhi, February 14: Asus India, Republic of Gamers (ROG), on Wednesday launched its first-ever gaming laptop -- Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with OLED panel in India. The ROG Zephyrus will be available for purchase at the starting price of Rs 189,990 via online and offline channels.

The company also introduced the refreshed Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 and the ROG G22 gaming desktop to deliver gaming and content creation experiences. The Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 comes available at the starting price of Rs 289,990, while the G22 gaming desktop comes for Rs 229,990. Google Pixel 8a Launch Date and Battery Specifications Leaked: Know More Details and Features Ahead of Launch.

"The newly launched Zephyrus G16 and Strix Scar 16/Scar 18 will empower pro gamers with a decisive edge and offer casual players an entirely new realm of gameplay experiences," Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement. Samsung Likely To Launch Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Triple Foldable Smartphones Soon: Check Expected Specifications and Features of Samsung's Galaxy Z Series.

The Zephyrus G16 features the cutting-edge AI-Ready Intel Core Ultra 9 processor paired with NVIDIA RTX 4000 Series, whereas the refreshed Strix Scar 16/Scar 18 boasts the latest 14th gen Intel Core processor. The ROG G22 features up to an Intel Core i7-14700F processor and is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, which makes it handle the latest and greatest games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2024 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).