New Delhi, April 10: ASUS, a renowned company in the tech industry, is set to launch its latest laptop, the ZenBook Duo, in India on April 16. The ASUS ZenBook Duo is now available for pre-order. This move from ASUS might bring a lot of excitement among tech enthusiasts and customers looking forward to experiencing the new laptop from the company at firsthand.

As per a report of English Jagran, ASUS has started pre-booking for its upcoming laptop, the ASUS ZenBook Duo ahead of its launch. The laptop can be used in different modes, which include laptop mode, desktop mode, dual screen mode, dual screen mode with virtual keyboard and presentational mode. Realme 12X 5G Sale Begins Today; Know Prices of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

ASUS ZenBook Duo Specifications and Features (Expected)

The ASUS ZenBook Duo will include a dual-screen setup, which might feature FHD+OLED displays. The display of the laptop is anticipated to have 14-inch dual screen, which might deliver a 60Hz refresh rate and will be compatible with Stylus support. The dual display of the laptop is expected to enhance the multitasking experience for its users.

The ZenBook Duo will likely be powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with built-in Intel Arc graphics and Intel AI Boost. The laptop is expected to feature with 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD storage. Additional features of the ASUS ZenBook Duo might include a detachable full-size keyboard, anti-fingerprint touchpad, Bluetooth and emoji Hotkey. Redmi Turbo 3 Harry Potter Edition To Launch in China on April 10 Along With Redmi Pad Pro Harry Potter Edition; Check Details.

ASUS ZenBook Duo Pre-Booking Details

The pre-book of the ASUS Zenbook Duo started on April 9 and will continue till April 15, 2024. Customers can pre-book Zenbook Duo by visiting ASUS exclusive store, ASUS eSHOP, Amazon India and Flipkart. Customers who pre-book the ASUS ZenBook Duo can avail of exclusive offers worth of Rs 20,389 for Rs 1.

