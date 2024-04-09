Redmi Turbo 3 Harry Potter Edition officially announced to launch in China alongside the Redmi Turbo 3 regular version. The new Harry Potter version Turbo 3 appears to be the same as the Caviar iPhone. Redmi Turbo 3 launch is confirmed to take place on April 10, 2024, at 7 PM local time. The Redmi Turbo 3 will be launched with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. However, this new Redmi Turbo 3 Special Edition featuring Harry Potter will likely excite some fans. According to a report by Gizchina, the Redmi Turbo 3 Harry Potter Special Edition smartphone will offer a customised protective case, manual charger, card pin and Diagon Alley-style gift box design. The report also described that the new Harry Potter vesion would have a blue and gold back cover design along with a flash part designed into a pattern. Redmi Pad Pro Harry Potter Edition will also be introduced with Turbo 3 tomorrow. Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Launch Date, Specifications Confirmed; Check Everything About New Realme P Series Smartphones Ahead of April 15.

Redmi Turbo 3 Harry Potter Edition Revealed Ahead of Launch on April 10:

Redmi Turbo 3 Harry Potter Special Edition. So Damn Gorgeous at a very first Glance! pic.twitter.com/VzOCiruC0N — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 9, 2024

Redmi Pad Pro Harry Potter Edition To Launch Alonside Redmi Turbo 3:

Redmi Pad Pro Harry Potter Special Edition is also Coming 😍 pic.twitter.com/yQJQ7sueXW — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 9, 2024

