New Delhi, October 23: The Northern Railway will soon launch an application-based bags-on-wheels service to carry luggage of passengers from their home to the railway station and vice-versa. Passengers travelling from Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurugram will be the first to avail 'Bags on Wheels' service. It is the first of kind its kind service available for railway passengers in India.

The app will soon be launched once the contract is awarded for its development. The firm to which the contract is awarded will provide services for the passengers boarding trains from New Delhi, Delhi Jn., Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Cantt., Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon railway stations. Bags on Wheels: Northern Railway to Soon Start New Service to Ferry Passenger Luggage From Train to Home, Vice Versa.

Know all about the App:

The contract has been awarded under the 'New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme' (NINFRIS) initiative. The Bags-on-Wheels service is likely to increase the revenue of the Railways. Luggage will be picked up by the contractor in a secured manner and will be delivered to the train coach or home as per the booking preference of the passenger. The nominal price will be charged from the passengers. The app will be available both Android and iOS users. The price will depend on the distance to be covered as well as the weight and quantity of the luggage to be carried

Speaking about the latest development, NR General Manager Rajiv Chaudhry said that the railways has been regularly striving to enhance the revenues through innovative measures. He said that working in the same direction, the Delhi division has recently achieved a milestone by awarding a new innovative contract under the NINFRIS for app-based bags-on-wheels service (BOW APP). "It would be the first of its kind service available for railway passengers in India," Chaudhry said.

(With agency inputs)

