New Delhi, February 28: Indian Railways will discontinue its UTS on Mobile App from March 1, requiring passengers to shift to the new RailOne super app for unreserved ticketing and related services.

Launched in 2014, the UTS app allowed commuters to book unreserved tickets, platform tickets and season passes. With RailOne now positioned as a single window digital platform, all such services will move to the new app.

What Will Happen to Your Existing Passes?

Indian Railways has clarified the following:

Existing season tickets issued through UTS will remain valid until their expiry date.

R Wallet balances will automatically reflect in RailOne after login using the registered mobile number.

Live season tickets will also be visible in the new app.

However, all renewals and fresh bookings must be done only through RailOne after March 1.

This ensures that current users do not lose active passes during the transition. UTS Ticketing App to Be Discontinued From March 1 As Indian Railways Pushes Passengers to RailOne App for Ticket Booking.

How to Download and Use RailOne

Passengers can follow these simple steps:

Download the RailOne app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Log in using existing UTS credentials or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation login details.

New users can register using their mobile number or email ID.

Use the Forgot Password option for OTP based password reset if needed.

Access tickets and passes under the My Bookings section.

Why the Shift to RailOne?

RailOne integrates multiple railway services into one platform, including reserved and unreserved ticket booking, platform tickets, live train tracking, PNR status checks, food ordering and customer assistance. UTS App Shutdown: What Will Happen to Your Existing Season Passes and R-Wallet Balance?

To promote migration, Indian Railways is offering a 3 percent discount on tickets booked through RailOne and cashback of up to INR 20 on payments made using BHIM UPI.

With this transition, Indian Railways aims to simplify ticketing and enhance digital convenience for millions of daily commuters across the country.

