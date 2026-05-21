BGMI 4.4 Update Download: How To Install Latest Battlegrounds Mobile India Update and Get Free Redeem Codes

KRAFTON India has rolled out the highly anticipated BGMI 4.4 update for Android users in India, bringing a wave of new features, map changes, and limited-time rewards including free redeem codes for exclusive in-game items. Players can now download the update directly from the Google Play Store and claim the Emerald Punk - M249, a cyberpunk-inspired weapon finish with bold neon accents, through the ongoing redeem code campaign.

How to Download and Install BGMI 4.4 Update on Android

KRAFTON has confirmed the rollout began early in the morning and is being released in phases through the Google Play Store to prevent server overload during peak downloads. To install the update, follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store on your smartphone

Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI

Tap on the Update button if the new version is available

Wait for the download and installation to complete

Launch the game after the update finishes

KRAFTON has advised players to ensure sufficient storage space is available and to use a stable internet connection before starting the download. The iOS update is expected to follow through the Apple App Store, with the official APK version also likely to become available later in the day. BGMI 4.4 Update Released: Krafton India Rolls Out BGMI Version 4.4 Update Featuring New ‘Hero’s Crown’ Mode; Know Steps To Download.

What Is New in BGMI 4.4 Update?

The standout addition in the 4.4 update is the new Hero's Crown mode, which brings significant structural and visual changes to the Erangel map. Locations such as Ruins and Ferry Pier have been redesigned with giant marble temple-inspired structures and mythology-based themed battleground areas. The update also introduces new mobility options, gameplay upgrades, and additional combat features alongside the visual overhaul. BGMI 4.4 Update Release Date, Time, Theme and More.

Free Redeem Codes and In-Game Rewards

Alongside the update, KRAFTON India has released a fresh set of BGMI redeem codes giving players access to exclusive rewards. The highlight is the Emerald Punk - M249, a futuristic weapon finish with striking cyberpunk-inspired design and neon accents. Limited-time redeem codes are being released daily across BGMI's official channels, so players are advised to claim them quickly before they expire.

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