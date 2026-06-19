Block BuilderBot: Jack Dorsey’s Firm Launches AI Tool To Manage Millions of Lines of Code After Laying Off 4,000 Employees

Block, the technology company led by Jack Dorsey, has introduced an internal artificial intelligence tool named BuilderBot, designed to manage and optimise massive amounts of code across its platforms. This launch occurs alongside a significant corporate restructuring that included the layoff of 4,000 employees earlier this year as the firm pivots toward AI-powered operations.

Enhancing Engineering Efficiency with AI

BuilderBot is intended to address the limitations of existing coding assistants, which the company states struggle to operate effectively across its vast software estate. While external tools often function well within a single repository, Block required a solution capable of handling hundreds of millions of lines of code and hundreds of different services. According to Block’s head of AI capabilities, Brad Axen, the tool serves as a vital orchestration layer between current AI coding assistants and large-scale engineering workflows. Elon Musk's X Lures Meta Employees With 'Snack' Perks Following Layoffs and Low Morale.

The platform is already integrated into the company’s daily operations, executing more than 200,000 operations each day. It handles approximately 1,500 pull requests weekly, accounting for nearly 15 per cent of all production code changes at the company. Block claims this technology has reduced the time required for certain complex tasks from months to days.

Operational Features and Data Security

BuilderBot acts as an orchestration layer that coordinates multiple AI agents to understand the company's various APIs and engineering conventions. This allows engineers to perform tasks across different business units, such as making changes to Square services from a Cash App environment, and integrates directly with project management and communication tools like Jira, Linear and Slack. Meta Staff Morale Hits Record Lows: CTO Andrew Bosworth Acknowledges Strain Following 8,000 Layoffs and Controversial AI Pivot.

The company has emphasised that BuilderBot operates strictly on source code and system configurations. It does not access or process customer data, payment information, or personally identifiable information. Jack Dorsey described the tool as the beginning of the beginning for the company's broader intelligence strategy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).