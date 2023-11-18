New Delhi, November 18: Mira Murati, the current Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at ChatGPT developer OpenAI who has been appointed as an interim CEO after the dismissal of Sam Altman, will perhap not rock the boat as the company’s board of directors searches for a permanent CEO. Murati, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth College, previously worked as an intern at Goldman Sachs and French aerospace group Zodiac Aerospace.

She also worked at Elon Musk-run electric car company Tesla as a senior product manager of the Model X. In 2016, Murati joined Leap Motion, a startup building hand- and finger-tracking motion sensors for PCs, as VP of product and engineering, reports TechCrunch. Sam Altman Sacked: OpenAI Board Will Go After My Shares if I Go Off, Says Ousted OpenAI CEO.

In 2018, she came to OpenAI as VP of applied AI and partnerships. After being promoted to CTO in 2022, she led the work on ChatGPT, the text-to-image AI DALL-E and the code-generating system Codex, which powers GitHub’s Copilot product.

A member of OpenAI's leadership team for five years, Murati has played a critical role in OpenAI's evolution into a global AI leader. She brings a unique skill set, understanding of the company's values, operations, and business, and already leads the company's research, product, and safety functions, said the company. Sam Altman-Founded Worldcoin’s Crypto Token Crashes 12% After His Ouster From OpenAI.

“Given her long tenure and close engagement with all aspects of the company, including her experience in AI governance and policy, the board believes she is uniquely qualified for the role and anticipates a seamless transition while it conducts a formal search for a permanent CEO,” said OpenAI.

