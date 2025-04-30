New Delhi, April 30: Electronic Arts Inc. is reportedly laying off its employees. The job cuts in the gaming industry continues, as Electronic Arts (EA) has initiated layoffs and the cancellation of another unannounced game. As per reports, EA layoffs has hit hundreds of its workers. Additionally, EA has decided to cancel a Titanfall game that was in the works.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Electronic Arts Inc. is laying off hundreds of its employees and has decided to cancel a Titanfall game that was being developed by its subsidiary, Respawn Entertainment. The report indicates that between 300 and 400 employees have been laid off, with approximately 100 of those job cuts included Respawn Entertainment. Infosys Layoffs: Indian IT Major Lays Off More 195 Trainees for Failing Internal Assessments, Marking 3rd Round of Trainee Job Cuts This Year.

Respawn Entertainment Says ‘These Decisions Aren’t Easy, and We Are Deeply Grateful to Every Teammate Affected’

These job cuts reportedly come after a challenging period for EA, which previously laid off more than 1,100 employees in 2023. In 2024, the company further reduced its global workforce by an additional five percent. As per a report of IGN, an EA spokesperson said, "As part of our continued focus on our long-term strategic priorities, we’ve made select changes within our organization that more effectively aligns teams and allocates resources in service of driving future growth."

The spokesperson further emphasised that the company is treating its employees with care and respect during this challenging process. They are making efforts to lessen the impact of the layoffs by assisting affected employees in exploring new opportunities within the organisation whenever possible. Additionally, the company is providing support during the transition. Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 23,000 Employees Lose Jobs As Google, Microsoft, Meta, HP and Others Slash Workforce Amid Restructuring and Cost-Cutting Moves.

Respawn Entertainment said, “We’ve made the decision to step away from two early-stage incubation projects and make some targeted team adjustments across Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi.” Respawn has expressed that these decisions are not made lightly, and are deeply grateful to every teammate affected by the layoffs. Respawn is also providing assistance, which includes helping them to explore new opportunities within EA.

