Mumbai, April 14: Tech layoffs in 2025 have been concerning to the employees and alarming to the industry. This year, many leading tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, Meta and others, have reduced their work by laying off employees for different reasons. Tech layoffs have affected over 23,000 employees from multiple companies, and the numbers keep rising. Not only tech but retail, automobile, e-commerce and various other sectors have announced job cuts to keep the company revenues high.

According to a layoff tracking website, Layoffs. FYI, 93 companies have laid off 23,505 employees so far. It has only been four months, and such big job cuts could be alarming for the upcoming months. Tech giants have implemented layoffs to meet demand, restructure their businesses, increase profits, or adopt automation and AI to replace humans. In a nutshell, the companies aim to cut costs and maximise profits. Layoffs at Dr Reddy’s Lab: Indian Drugmaker Cuts Workforce Costs by Nearly 25%, Laying Off Employees With Over INR 1 Crore Package, Says Report.

This year, Google laid off hundreds of employees from its Chrome, Android, and Pixel divisions. A spokesperson for Google highlighted this round of layoffs and said it would help the company operate more efficiently. Microsoft also announced a new round of tech layoffs that will take place in May 2025. Based on their performance, the middle management staff may be impacted.

Northvolt, a Swedish battery maker, laid off 2,800 employees, reducing half its workforce. The job cuts were implemented as the EV battery maker filed for bankruptcy. The Wordpress-parent Automattic also laid off 16% of its workforce, which affected the jobs of 270 employees. TikTok, amid its ongoing struggles, laid off 300 employees in Dublin. Siemens layoffs affected 5,800 employees working in EV charging units and automation. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's Block also laid off 931 people, and HP laid off 2,500 employees. Layoffs in 40s: Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande Says People in Their 40s Most Vulnerable During Mass Job Cuts.

Companies like HelloFresh, Brightcove, Wayfair, and many others implemented job cuts, leaving hundreds of people jobless. This year, more layoffs are expected amid ongoing tariff wars that could potentially cause recessions in global economies.

