Mumbai, April 29: Infosys has laid off more trainees after they failed to clear the internal assessments. India's second-largest IT major has implemented the third layoff of the trainees who failed the tests. Previously, the company decided to let go of 240 employees earlier this month for the same reason. Back in February 2025, Infosys layoffs affected 320 trainees who went to the labour department to get help and alleged that the company had used intimidating tactics.

Infosys has implemented a round of layoffs affecting more than 195 employees who could not complete the final attempt in their internal assessment. The company said in an email that these individuals did not meet the qualifying criteria in the 'generic foundation training programme' even after having additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, mock assessments and three attempts, according to a report by Business Standard. Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 23,000 Employees Lose Jobs As Google, Microsoft, Meta, HP and Others Slash Workforce Amid Restructuring and Cost-Cutting Moves.

Infosys Layoffs of Trainees for the Third Time in 2025

Infosys has decided to lay off the trainees for the third time in 2025. The first round saw backlash, and the second round, reportedly announced via email on April 18, also informed the trainees of leaving the company for the same reason. Now, for the third time, the company has said that the Infosys layoffs-affected individuals would get one month's salary and outplacement services. The company also offered them a 12-week training programme for potential business process management roles, as said by the report. Layoffs: Cars24 Lays Off 200 Employees From Various Functions as Part of Restructuring To Meet Long-Term Goals.

In FY25, the report highlighted that IT major Infosys had hired 15,000 trainees. It also said the affected employees were hired in 2022 and on-boarded in October 2024. The layoffs at Infosys have been consistent and the report said it was due to macro environment uncertainty. Besides, Narayan Murthy's company reportedly is expected to see 0-3% revenue growth for FY26 and hired 20,000 more employees for the same period.

