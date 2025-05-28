Jerusalem, May 28: eBay, a US-based international e-commerce company, will reportedly shut down its operations in Israel and lay off hundreds of employees. The upcoming round of eBay layoffs will affect 200 employees in the country, as per a report. It mentioned that eBay will shut down its operations in Israel by the first quarter of 2026. eBay has previously implemented several rounds of layoffs, which affected staff members working in different areas.

eBay layoffs had already affected marketing and sales staff as the company shut down its major development facilities. In a statement, the US-based e-commerce giant said that the decision about the layoffs was taken after careful consideration. With this, eBay confirmed it would close its office in Israel in the first quarter of 2026. The company stated, "As a global company, eBay continually assesses our operational footprint to optimize support for our people, customers and long-term strategic objectives". McKinsey Layoffs: US-Based Global Management Consulting Firm Cuts 10% of Its Workforce, Affecting 5,000 Employees Amid Industry-Wide Slowdown, Legal Trouble.

According to a report by CTech, eBay's research and development centre in Netanya, was established in 2005 after the e-commerce giant acquired Shopping.com, an Israeli price comparison website, for USD 620 million. Following this takeover, eBay acquired another local startup called "The Gift Project".

Regarding the eBay layoffs, the company said it would remain committed to supporting its employees during their transition. In January 2024, eBay announced laying off 9-10% of its workforce, which affected nearly 1,000 roles. During last year's round of layoffs, eBay CEO Jamie Iannone reportedly sent a letter titled "Ensuring eBay's Long-Term Success". Volvo Layoffs: Swedish Car Company Announces Massive Job Cuts; To Slash 3,000 Jobs as Part of Major Cost-Cutting Initiative.

eBay's job cuts in 2024 affected around 1,000 full-time employees, and the company took the decision to put itself in a better position for future sustainable growth. This year, the tech sector has been hit the hardest as the leaders Meta, Google, Microsoft, Intel, and others have significantly reduced the workforce to focus on AI development and future growth.

