New Delhi, February 27: Elon Musk on Tuesday further escalated his arguments with Microsoft on X, asking its Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella to allow people to set up a new Windows PC without creating a Microsoft account.

As Nadella posted about the company's partnership with Mistral AI, a leader in generative artificial intelligence, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO replied that he does not want to “be a pest”. “Satya, I don’t mean to be a pest, but please allow people setting up a new Windows PC to skip creating a Microsoft account,” Musk posted. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Gemini AI at Heart of Every Google Product and YouTube Is Extremely Alarming.

“This option disappears if the computer is connected to WiFi. Also, even if you do want to sign up, it won’t allow you to use a work email address and I only have work email addresses,” the X owner further posted. Nadella was yet to reply to Musk's posts. Elon Musk’s X in Talks With GenAI Program and Service Provider Midjourney for Potential Partnership: Report.

“We're announcing a multi-year partnership with @MistralAI, as we build on our commitment to offer customers the best choice of open and foundation models on Azure,” he had posted. The whole saga started over the last weekend as Musk posted about issues he faced with his new Windows PC. The billionaire was unable to complete the setup process without creating a Microsoft account.

