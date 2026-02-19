Mumbai, February 19: Revolt Motors, the Haryana-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has achieved a significant industry milestone by becoming the first Indian electric motorcycle brand to cross 50,000 customer deliveries. According to retail data from the Vahan portal, the company reached a total of 51,216 units delivered as of February 17, 2026. This achievement comes approximately six months after the company rolled out its 50,000th unit from its manufacturing plant in Manesar, Haryana, in June 2025.

The company, which pioneered the electric motorcycle segment in India with its 2019 launch, saw its second-highest annual performance in CY2025 with 11,019 deliveries. Despite intense competition from over 250 electric two-wheeler manufacturers, Revolt maintained its 11th-place ranking in the overall category. However, the current calendar year has started on a more cautious note, with the company recording 1,072 retail sales between January 1 and mid-February 2026, reflecting a 37% year-on-year decline for the month of January.

Revolt Motors Portfolio Specifications and Features

The Revolt lineup currently consists of five distinct models designed to cater to various price points and performance needs. The RV BlazeX, a key addition launched in early 2025, features a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 4.1 kW mid-drive motor. It offers a top speed of 85km/h and a claimed range of 150km in Eco mode. The bike is equipped with high-connectivity features and a 5-year or 75,000km battery warranty, aimed at providing peace of mind to urban commuters.

Other models in the stable include the entry-level RV1 and RV1+, which were introduced in late 2024 to compete directly with fuel-efficient petrol commuter bikes. These models are priced between INR 99,990 and INR 104,990, offering ranges between 100km and 160km per charge. The premium end of the range is anchored by the RV400 and the RV400 BRZ, which continue to be the brand's flagship offerings with high-torque motors and smart AI-enabled features through the MyRevolt application.

Market Dynamics and GST 2.0 Price in India

The recent slowdown in monthly sales, which dropped from four-figure retails in late 2025 to three-figure numbers in early 2026, is largely attributed to the implementation of GST 2.0. The new tax regime led to significant price reductions for internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles under 350cc, which saw their GST rates slashed from 28% to 18%. This shift has substantially narrowed the price gap between electric bikes and their petrol-powered counterparts, causing some potential EV buyers to return to traditional commuter motorcycles.

The entry-level Revolt RV1 is currently positioned starting at INR 94,990, while the RV BlazeX sits at INR 1,19,990. At the top of the spectrum, the flagship RV400 is priced at approximately INR 1,49,950 (ex-showroom). While Revolt maintains a first-mover advantage, it faces increasing pressure from startups like Ola Electric and Oben EV, as well as legacy players like Bajaj Auto, TVS, and Hero MotoCorp, who are all aggressively expanding their electric motorcycle research and development efforts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AutoCar Pro), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

