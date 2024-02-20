Elon Musk's X company is in talks with a Generative AI program called Midjourney, which is likely to work on future artificial intelligence projects. Midjourney, Inc is the developer of this program that generates images from natural language descriptions also known as prompts. The Midjourney program is similar to other programs like OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion. X platform and Midjourney, Inc. could work together to introduce similar capabilities to the platform, or Elon Musk announced the Grok AI chatbot. The partnership could lead to identifying the GenAI content on the X platform for upcoming elections. Microsoft Announces To Expand Its AI and Cloud Infrastructure in Spain by Investing ‘USD 2.1 Billion’ in Next Two Years.

X in Talks With Midjourney For Potential Partnership:

BREAKING: 𝕏 is in talks with Midjourney for a potential partnership. pic.twitter.com/hWJLZaLHtb — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 20, 2024

