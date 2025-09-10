New Delhi, September 10: Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, is reportedly preparing to begin trial operations in India. The company is said to be in discussions with leading telecom and data centre firms to establish its ground infrastructure across the country. Starlink is expected to offer high-speed internet through its satellite network once the setup is complete.

Reports also suggest that the development comes as other companies, including Jeff Bezos’ Amazon Kuiper and Apple’s partner Globalstar, are reportedly seeking permission to enter the Indian market. Starlink is said to be focusing on building the necessary terrestrial facilities to support its satellite broadband services. The company is reportedly negotiating with major Indian firms to lay the groundwork for a smooth rollout. As per a report of The Economic Times, the project’s initial investment is said to be nearly INR 500 crore. SpaceX Postpones Nusantara Lima Mission Launch Due to ‘Unfavorable Weather Conditions’, Announces New Launch Window; Check Details.

Starlink India Launch: Partnerships, Ground Stations and Service Details

Elon Musk’s company is reportedly in advanced talks with several data centre operators, including Sify Technologies, STT, Equinix, and CtrlS Datacenters. The discussions are also said to involve internet exchange providers like DE-CIX and Extreme, fibre network companies like Microscan, as well as major telecom giants including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Communications.

As per reports, Letters of intent are expected to be sent to partners this month. As per multiple reports, Starlink is said to have finalised 17 locations across India for its ground stations. These sites are expected to support the company’s direct-to-cell satellite services to connect Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellites with local fibre and data networks. The move is reportedly in line with Indian regulations that require all downlink traffic to be routed and stored within the country. Amazon Kuiper: After Elon Musk’s Starlink, Jeff Bezos-Run Project Kuiper Plans India Debut, Likely To Offer Satellite Internet Service Next Year, Says Report.

Starlink may launch its services in India by late Q3 or early Q4 of 2025. While the company has yet to confirm full details, reports say the one-time setup fee could be around INR 30,000. The monthly subscription plans may start at around INR 3,300. Speeds are reportedly expected to range between 25Mbps and 220Mbps.

