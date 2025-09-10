Nusantara Lima mission to orbit was called off today by Elon Musk-run SpaceX. The company shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 10, 2025, and said, "Standing down from launch due to unfavorable weather conditions. Now targeting tomorrow, September 10 for liftoff." The mission was set to launch from Florida but had to be delayed due to safety concerns caused by the weather. SpaceX is now targeting a new launch window for the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Nusantara Lima mission. The liftoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET (around 5:30 AM IST on September 11) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The company has also mentioned additional launch opportunities at 9:55 PM ET (around 7:25 AM IST). ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Says ‘India Harboured 9 Major World Records in Space Missions and Is Soon Set To Add 8–10 More’ (Watch Video).

Nusantara Lima Mission Postponed

Standing down from launch due to unfavorable weather conditions. Now targeting tomorrow, September 10 for liftoff — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)