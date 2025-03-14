New Delhi, March 14: Elon Musk's Starlink is facing a setback in India as the country's telecom regulator, TRAI, is reportedly planning to limit the satellite broadband spectrum permits to five years. The development contradicts Starlink looking for a 20-year permit.

Recently, Airtel and Reliance Jio made an announcement of an agreement to bring SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed internet to its customers in India. The development comes after the announcement that Jio will offer Starlink equipment in its retail stores. Additionally, Jio plans to set up a system to assist its customers with the installation and activation of the Starlink service. ‘Stop Starlink Deal’: CPI(M) Raises National Security Concerns, Opposes Jio and Airtel’s Deal With Elon Musk’s Starlink.

As per a report of Reuters, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) intends to suggest that satellite broadband spectrum to be allocated for a period of about five years to assess initial market adoption. The recommendation goes against Elon Musk's Starlink, which is seeking a permit for 20 years.

TRAI is currently developing important recommendations for the federal government. These recommendations will cover various aspects, including the suggested time frame and pricing structure for the satellite spectrum. Instead of using an auction process, the allocation of this spectrum will be done administratively.

Starlink is seeking to grant a 20-year spectrum allocation, as the company believes that a longer duration would help them to focus on providing affordable pricing and developing long-term business strategies. Reliance has suggested a shorter allocation of three years term. Similarly, Bharti Airtel has also advocated for a licence period of three to five years. Starlink India Launch Date: When Will Elon Musk’s Company Rollout Its Satellite Internet Services in India? Check Expected Timeline, Plan Price and Other Details.

Reports suggest that TRAI is likely to accept requests for a shorter licence period of approximately five years. The approach would allow them to monitor the growth of the sector during that time. It is expected to take about a month for TRAI to finalise its recommendations regarding the licence duration and the pricing for spectrum per megahertz. Once these recommendations are completed, they will be submitted to India's telecom ministry for further consideration.

