Mumbai, March 12: Elon Musk's SpaceX recently signed an agreement with two of India's leading telecom service providers. First, Airtel announced a partnership with SpaceX to provide Starlink satellite internet service, and following this announcement, Reliance Jio also announced its partnership with the company. By partnering with Elon Musk's Starlink, Airtel and Jio aim to offer subscribers better customer services and seamless internet connectivity.

Amid this, the question remains: When will Starlink launch its services in India? For starting its operations in the Indian market, SpaceX must acquire the necessary approvals from the Indian government. Starlink has been anticipated to arrive in India for years, and last year, Elon Musk's company was in conversation with the government to get approvals. Starlink Partnership With Airtel To Bring Affordable Satellite Internet Service to India, Offer Seamless Global Connectivity: Sunil Bharti Mittal.

How Will Starlink Improve India's Connectivity Issues With Airtel and Jio?

Starlink, a subsidiary of Elon Musk's SpaceX, offers high-speed internet services through nearly 7,000 satellites. Because the satellites are available in low-Earth orbit areas, the company is able to offer internet to remote regions of the world. On the other hand, Reliance Jio is the world's largest telecommunication service provider in terms of data traffic and loyal customer base. The combination of these two companies could deliver reliable broadband services in the remotest areas of India.

Airtel is also a leading telecom service provider that aims to bring internet services to remote areas and allow global connectivity to Indian users. Both TPSs aim to offer the Internet to business enterprises, including small, medium, and large ones, as well as communities, schools, health centres, and Individuals.

When Will Starlink Provide Satellite Internet Service in India?

Starlink has yet to announce its launch of satellite internet services in India. However, reports mentioned that Musk's company would offer affordable internet services to Indian users. SpaceX's Starlink is available in Bhutan, where it offers a Residential Lite Plan at around INR 3,000 and a Standard Residential Plan at INR 4,200, offering 23 to 100 Mbps and 25 to 110 Mbps speeds, respectively. Jio Partners With SpaceX: After Bharti Airtel, Reliance’s Jio Platforms Ties Up With Elon Musk’s SpaceX To Bring High-Speed Starlink to Customers in India.

When Starlink launches in India, it will have higher pricing than the plans offered by Reliance Jio and Airtel due to 30% taxation on foreign digital services. It is estimated that the Starlink India plans could start around INR 3,500 to 4,500 per month.

