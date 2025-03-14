The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has voiced objections to the collaboration between Indian telecom giants Jio and Airtel with Elon Musk's Starlink to provide satellite-based internet services in India. The CPI(M) said, “The recent reports of Jio and Airtel's tie-up with Elon Musk's Starlink to offer high-speed satellite-based internet services in the country raises serious questions regarding spectrum allocation and national security concerns.” They reference the Supreme Court's ruling in the 2G spectrum case that spectrum, being a scarce resource, should be allocated to private players only through open and transparent auctions. The party argues that any private deal for spectrum allocation would be a violation of the law of the land and said, “Satellite spectrum should be allocated exclusively for strategic uses, such as defence and ISRO operations.” Starlink India Launch Date: When Will Elon Musk’s Company Rollout Its Satellite Internet Services in India? Check Expected Timeline, Plan Price and Other Details.

CPI(M) Says ‘Stop Starlink Deal’

