Mumbai, March 29: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has revealed a fundamental shift in the technology sector, asserting that the world's most valuable programmers have moved beyond traditional coding. Speaking at a recent forum, Schmidt explained that top-tier engineers are transitioning from writing lines of code to acting as "directors" of AI-driven systems. This transformation, he argues, is not replacing high-level talent but exponentially increasing their productivity and market value.

Schmidt described a shift where the "grunt work" of software development is being automated, allowing elite programmers to focus on higher-level architecture and problem-solving. He cited an example of a developer at one of his startups who defines complex requirements in the evening, sets AI evaluation criteria, and allows the system to generate the finished product overnight, a task that would have previously required an entire team of engineers and several months of work. Tech Layoffs 2026: Meta, Amazon, and Epic Games Slash Workforce Amid Strategic Industry Realignments.

The Rise of the AI Orchestrator

According to Schmidt, the job of a modern programmer is becoming more about "framing the problem" and defining what a successful outcome looks like. Instead of manually typing code, elite engineers are now writing detailed specifications and test functions to judge AI-generated outputs. This evolution allows a single individual to accomplish what once took a decade of collective effort at major tech firms like Google.

Schmidt noted that at leading AI research labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic, AI systems are already handling approximately 10% to 20% of the total programming load. He predicts this percentage will grow rapidly, as the ability to grasp "parallelisation" and orchestrate these massive AI systems becomes the defining skill of the next generation.

AI’s Role in Automating Business "Plumbing"

Despite the focus on coding, Schmidt argued that AI remains "under-hyped" because its true economic impact lies in automating the mundane back-end operations of global businesses. He pointed to sectors like billing, accounting, inventory management, and delivery logistics, collectively referred to as corporate "plumbing", which drain billions from annual budgets.

"You are fundamentally automating businesses," Schmidt stated during the Harvard John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum. He suggested that by taking over these routine, expensive processes, AI will reshape the global economy more profoundly than it will change the software industry alone.

The Path to AGI and Superintelligence

The tech veteran also provided a timeline for the arrival of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which he believes could be reached by 2029. This milestone is being driven by "recursive self-improvement," a process where AI systems learn to plan and refine their own code without human intervention. Meta Employees in Wearables and Ads Divisions Told To Work Remotely, HR Sends Email As Layoffs Loom.

Schmidt warned that as AI systems begin to outpace the smartest human mathematicians and scientists, society will need to implement robust oversight. He emphasized the importance of preserving "human agency" as machines gain the ability to learn and improve independently, potentially reaching a level of "superintelligence" within the next decade.

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