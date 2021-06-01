During the chaos of writing going digital and AI taking over the old traditional ways, blogging is still unaffected. The demographic rise of consumers wielding online services was at its peak during the pandemic of COVID-19.

With people becoming more and more aware of how the internet helps, they tend to look towards the web to help them make decisions. According to the latest stats, over 6 billion Google searches are performed every single day!

Amongst other media industries, blogging & microblogging flourished in recent years.

From healthcare to technology, from sports to equities, people are relying on online knowledge. With a worth of more than $400 billion, the content marketing industry is breaking all the previous growth records.

One of the leading bloggers and entrepreneurs, Swadhin Agrawal shares his exquisite journey of blogging. "I accidentally started blogging in 2012-2013 when I was looking to create a “writing portfolio” for my freelance writing clients. Gradually my love for blogging grew and I’ve been on the other side of the table ever since" – says Swadhin.

Even after graduating, there's a lack of job opportunities which affects people severely. Freelance writing has helped a lot of people get established, with elite content and dedication at hand. Working as a freelance writer has its perks and it helps to work in a secure space along with the advantage of constantly learning.

Aristotle once said - "Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work". Swadhin was immensely enjoying his freelancing profession.

But there's a flaw with freelancing. The cash flow lasts as long as you put the work into it. Once you’re unavailable, there’s no business. Due to this, the inner entrepreneur in Swadhin wasn’t satisfied.

That’s when he decided to get into the other side of the table. He founded his company Value Intent Media Pvt. Ltd. that aims at creating web assets that educate, entertain and engage their audience.

“Building websites is much more profitable and gives you a greater advantage to create an impact.” - says Swadhin.

For example, DigitalGYD.com, one of his websites, helps people to start their blogs and grow them into successful blogging businesses.

Blogging can and has helped many people become financially independent and create an identity for themselves.

It has a lot of potentials, especially at this post-covid time when the world is battling job cuts and financial crises. It can help people, given that they put in the efforts required.

A world centred on safe blogging, for people willing to pursue blogging as their main profession, is being created. Undoubtedly, there's going to be a reform in the blogging world, for the sake of young passionate writers that aspire to turn blogging into a tangible business idea.