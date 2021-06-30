San Francisco: With an aim to promote independent writers, Facebook has announced a set of publishing and subscription tools -- Bulletin -- to support these creators in the US. The tech giant said that Bulletin will include support focused on content creation, monetisation and audience growth. Facebook, Google, Twitter and TikTok to Help Fight Online Radicalisation in Singapore.

"The popularity of our local Groups and Pages has shown us that people are hungry for locally-relevant, longer-form content produced by expert and authoritative voices," the company said in a statement.

Today we’re launching Bulletin, a new platform that empowers independent writers, experts, and journalists to share their voices. Start reading someone new, todayhttps://t.co/Ya0hW9fC4e pic.twitter.com/U2pfpkXkrs — Facebook (@Facebook) June 29, 2021

"Through Bulletin, we want to make Facebook a better place for these creators, and unify our existing tools with something that could more directly support great writing and audio content -- from podcasts to Live Audio Rooms -- all in one place," it added. "We want to connect audiences with a range of new and diverse voices and enable them to go deeper into the topics they care about," the company said.

Each Bulletin creator will have a standalone website under their brand and will be able to customise their publication's name, logo and colour palette. Creators can also customise their articles with multi-media embeds and other styling options.

Bulletin content will be eligible for distribution in Facebook News and other discovery surfaces to help audiences easily find it and subscribe. The company said it will include tools to distribute podcasts in addition to long-form writing, including externally-hosted podcasts and additional audio features coming soon. Bulletin will integrate with Facebook Pages to enable publishing across various multimedia formats. The company said it is also planning to roll out new investments, products and services aimed to support more independent writers and experts this year.

